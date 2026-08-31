Emirates Dubai 7s set for expanded edition in November

DUBAI: Tickets are now on sale for Emirates Dubai 7s, with the Middle East’s largest sports and entertainment festival returning to The Sevens Stadium from Nov. 27-29.

Featuring an expanded program of sport, music, entertainment, family experiences and hospitality, it will take place on the final weekend of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. The 2025 edition welcomed more than 88,000 people from the UAE and around the world.

This year, the festival will place an even greater focus on families in celebration of the UAE’s Year of the Family, with the biggest Kids’ Zone ever.

Six sports at Emirates Dubai 7s

Dubai will once again welcome the world’s leading rugby sevens players as The Sevens Stadium opens the HSBC SVNS Series 2027.

The series will then travel to Cape Town, Singapore, Perth, Vancouver and New York before the HSBC SVNS World Championship takes place across Hong Kong, Valladolid and Bordeaux.

Alongside elite international competition, thousands of amateur athletes will have the opportunity to compete as part of the wider festival across rugby, netball (presented by Dubai Holdings Community Management), cricket (presented by Dulsco Group), WODON3 fitness and Rebound padel — with Gaelic football joining the Emirates Dubai 7s program for the first time this year. The addition brings a sixth sport and another international sporting community to the festival, with Elite Men, Elite Women, Open Men and Open Women competitions taking place in a specially adapted seven-a-side format.

Festival director Mathew Tait said it was the people and communities it brought together that made the Emirates Dubai 7s special.

“You can have the world’s best rugby sevens players competing on Pitch 1 while thousands of people take part in their own sports across the festival, families spend the day together and others come for the music and entertainment,” he said.

“We’ve expanded that experience again for 2026, particularly for families as the UAE celebrates the Year of the Family, while continuing to grow the sporting and entertainment program. With tickets now on sale, we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back to The Sevens Stadium in November.”

Sam Pinder, World Rugby Sevens World Series general manager, said: “The success of the past season demonstrates the increasing visibility and strength of rugby sevens around the world, and we’re delighted to return to Dubai this November to open the HSBC SVNS Series 2027.

“Emirates Dubai 7s has long been an important fixture on the international rugby sevens calendar, bringing together world-class competition and a passionate audience at The Sevens Stadium. We look forward to building on the momentum of last season and welcoming players and fans back to Dubai as another exciting HSBC SVNS Series gets underway.”