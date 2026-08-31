Closing Bell: Saudi main index declines to close at 11,127

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index declined on Monday, losing 31.46 points, or 0.28 percent, to close at 11,127.08.

As investors traded more than 435.62 million shares worth over SR10.26 billion ($2.74 billion), 86 stocks advanced and 176 declined.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu fell 23.88 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 21,747.26, with 34 companies gaining and 47 declining. The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index decreased 2.57 points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 1,499.38.

Market movers

The main market’s top performer was Middle East Specialized Cables Co., whose share price increased 8.66 percent to end the session at SR35.40. East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry also recorded a 5.36 percent increase to close at SR196.70. Saudi Cable Co. increased 4.74 percent to end the day at SR183.50.

On the losing side, Naseej International Trading Co. decreased 9.98 percent to close at SR17.68, while Armah Sports Co. declined 5.34 percent to end the session at SR54.05. Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction Co. declined 4.85 percent to close at SR17.08.

Corporate disclosures

Advance International Co. for Communication and Information Technology, which advanced 3.85 percent to close at SR1.35, reported a net loss of SR4.10 million for the six months ended June 30, an increase of 48.18 percent from a loss of SR2.77 million a year earlier, according to a Tadawul filing.

The company added that revenue rose 3.54 percent to SR17.17 million, driven by higher wholesale sales amid growing demand for technology products and solutions.

The firm’s accumulated losses reached SR16.76 million, equivalent to 52 percent of its capital. The company attributed the wider loss to higher costs of revenue, lower margins on some projects, increased financing costs and higher shipping and logistics expenses, as well as import and supply-chain challenges.

In another release, Dar Almarkabah for Renting Cars Co., which declined 4.35 percent to close at SR0.88, announced that its accumulated losses reached SR11.03 million, or 44.11 percent of its SR25 million share capital, as of June 30, up from 26.48 percent at the end of 2025.

The company attributed the losses to a decline in revenue, including a 29.1 percent drop in government-sector revenue and a 10.7 percent decline in private-sector revenue, as well as financing costs, vehicle disposal losses and relatively high operating and administrative expenses.

In another Tadawul filing, Arabian Drilling Co., which advanced 0.96 percent to end the day at SR94.90, announced a five-year contract worth approximately SR3 billion with SLB Schlumberger Middle East SA to provide 11 land rigs for integrated gas drilling operations under a lump-sum turnkey, or LSTK, contract.

The contract, signed on Aug. 30, covers rigs that are already being used under the existing Gas LSTK project with SLB, which is a major shareholder in Arabian Drilling.

The agreement is expected to contribute to Arabian Drilling’s revenue from the third quarter of 2026 and support continued utilization of its land drilling fleet throughout the contract period.