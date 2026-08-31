Yemen’s Hadramis establish unified political body ahead of Saudi-hosted talks

AL-MUKALLA: More than 1,000 political, social, tribal and religious figures from Yemen’s southeastern province of Hadramout gathered in Al-Mukalla on Monday to establish a unified political body aimed at representing the province in an upcoming dialogue expected to be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Opening the founding conference of the Supreme Hadrami Coordination Council, Salem Ahmed Al-Khanbashi, a member of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council and governor of Hadramout, said that the new body would seek to unify the province’s political position and ensure it had a meaningful role in any future settlement in Yemen.

Hadramout would no longer accept being marginalized or represented by political forces from outside the province, he said.

“Hadramout wants to be a partner in decision making, not merely a recipient of decisions. It wants its resources to be a source of development, not a means to deepen its crisis. And it wants political representation befitting its size and its historical, cultural, political and social standing,” Al-Khanbashi said.

He thanked Saudi Arabia and its leadership for supporting Hadramout and called for closer ties between the two sides.

“We affirm that the relationship between Hadramout and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia transcends mere neighborly considerations and immediate interests,” he said.

“It is a deeply rooted historical and humanitarian relationship and we look forward to strengthening and developing it further in the areas of development and investment.”

The conference brought together academics, independent figures, civil society representatives and members of various political and social groups in what was described as the first major gathering of Hadrami forces since the collapse of the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council earlier in the year.

Al-Khanbashi said that the council was intended to give Hadramout a unified voice in the anticipated dialogue among southern Yemeni political forces.

“Hadramout is an integral part of the political landscape and will participate in the comprehensive southern dialogue with its own project and independent cause,” he said.

“It possesses a unique status that cannot be ignored. We support partnership and unity but we believe that partnership can only be built on equality and mutual respect.”

The governor said that the province deserved greater representation in the talks because of its population, history, intellectual and social weight and vast energy resources.

Hadramout is Yemen’s largest province and its richest in oil but many residents have long complained that they do not receive a fair share of its wealth or adequate representation in national decision making.

Al-Khanbashi said that Hadramout could become a model for stability and economic development if local authorities were granted greater influence over its resources, including oil revenues.

“Hadramout has what qualifies it to be a model of stability, development and partnership if it organizes its strength well, unifies its vision and invests its resources,” he said.

“Hadramout does not ask for more than its right.”

The push to consolidate Hadrami political representation follows months of upheaval in southern Yemen.

In December the Southern Transitional Council amassed thousands of troops in coastal areas of Hadramout, including Al-Mukalla, before extending its control elsewhere in the province and advancing into neighboring Mahra.

The UAE-backed STC rejected calls to withdraw from the two provinces, expelled Al-Khanbashi and other officials who opposed its moves and prevented aircraft carrying Saudi and Yemeni mediators from landing in Aden or Hadramout.

After diplomatic efforts failed Yemeni government forces, backed by Saudi air support, advanced in early January from bases near the Al-Wadea border crossing.

Within 24 hours government forces regained control of Hadramout and Mahra before pushing west toward Aden, developments that ultimately led to the collapse of the STC and the flight of its leader, Aidarous Al-Zubaidi, to the UAE.

Yemeni authorities referred him to the attorney general on accusations including high treason, obstructing state efforts, inciting internal strife and attempting to destabilize Aden.

Officials also accused Al-Zubaidi of distributing weapons and ammunition to loyalists in the city before disappearing from public view.

Government officials, representatives of women’s groups and other speakers echoed calls for Hadramout to secure adequate representation at the forthcoming talks.

They also stressed the need for the province’s political and social forces to coordinate their positions in order to protect Hadrami interests and influence negotiations over Yemen’s political future.

At the conclusion of the conference, participants issued a communique naming Al-Khanbashi as president of the Supreme Hadrami Coordination Council and authorizing him to form its presidency within two weeks.

He was also tasked with expanding consultations with other Hadrami groups to ensure that the council represented a broad cross-section of society.

The communique authorized the council’s leadership to establish a Hadramout delegation for the forthcoming conference and any other negotiations over Yemen’s future.

Among 56 resolutions, it called for Hadramout to receive 20 percent of revenues generated by its oil exports and voiced support for government military operations against the Houthis.

“The establishment of the Supreme Hadrami Coordination Council is not an organizational goal but rather a pivotal step in the process of unifying the Hadrami will and building a comprehensive political position capable of protecting rights, making decisions and influencing the future of Hadramout and Yemen,” the statement said.