Spanish PM blames Israel for disinformation in Ceuta crisis

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ​said on Monday there were signs Israel had spread the disinformation over Spain’s migration policy that triggered last month’s rush of migrants into Ceuta, but no evidence of Moroccan involvement.

Over 72,000 migrants irregularly crossed into the tiny Spanish territory between July 30 and 31 in an unprecedented surge at one of the EU’s only two land borders with Africa, prompting alarm across the bloc. At least 100 people died in the attempt, according to Ceuta’s local authorities.

“When people talk and speculate about the participation of Moroccan authorities, I deny this outright,” Sanchez told radio station SER.

Videos on Instagram, TikTok and other social media spread misleading claims that migrants reaching Ceuta by sea could remain in Spain, encouraging thousands to attempt the crossing, Spanish authorities have said.

Sanchez said research by the EU’s diplomatic service EEAS had indicated that Russian and Israeli networks had been behind the ⁠spread of disinformation in conjunction with far-right networks.

He said it was ‌clear that the two countries had used ‌the crisis to criticize Madrid due to dissatisfaction with ​its position on the wars in Ukraine ‌and Gaza.

Roughly 5,000 migrants, some seeking asylum, have remained in Ceuta since the border rush, triggering near-daily protests from locals against the Spanish government’s handling of the crisis and sporadic attacks against a makeshift migrant camp at El Trampolin beach, according to police reports.

Sanchez also announced on Monday that the Cabinet would deploy an additional €168 million ($195 million) in emergency funds to reactivate Ceuta’s economy, a figure equivalent to 8 percent of the enclave’s GDP, on top of €180 million pledged ​last week for medium-term recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, Italy on Monday said it would extend by 15 days border checks with Spain put in place on Aug. 1.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the extension was "due to the continued relevance of the assessment factors that led to their introduction on Aug. 1."

Italy said it was "taking into account the initiatives already launched by Spain, together with the EU, so that the situation in Ceuta may move toward normalisation in the near future."

Italy and Spain do not share a land border, but passengers arriving on flights from Spain now go through passport controls, which normally they would not have to because both countries are both members of the border-free Schengen zone.