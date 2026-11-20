PARIS/HAMBURG: European Union wheat exports are surging ahead of their usual pace as war disruption to Russian and Ukrainian shipments shakes up global trade, though the trend may soon subside as the EU faces a shrinking surplus and competition from the Southern Hemisphere, analysts and traders said.



Attacks in the Black Sea, one front in Russia’s war with Ukraine, have stifled grain trade, forcing Moscow and Kyiv to rely on alternative export routes with much less capacity.



That has pushed demand toward EU exporting countries, firstly eastern ⁠suppliers such as ⁠Romania and Bulgaria and increasingly France.



Kpler estimates that cumulative EU soft wheat exports since the start of the 2026/27 season in July have reached around 16.5 million metric tons, 45 percent above the year-ago level and the highest in at least five years.



Official EU data, showing exports of 10.5 million tons just 1 percent ahead of last season’s, lacks figures for several countries, including France and Bulgaria.



France ⁠has covered demand from countries more often supplied by Russia, such as Sudan and Saudi Arabia, while Southern Hemisphere exporters Argentina and Australia have filled more demand from Asia.



“The wheat trade map is changing,” Rabobank analyst Andrick Payen said.

EU WHEAT EXPORTS EXPECTED TO SLOW



Such sales led FranceAgriMer this week to hike its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the EU this season by 11 percent to 7.2 million tons.



EU exports are likely to slow in the second half of the season, however.



After a smaller harvest this year, forecasters only see potential for the EU to match or slightly exceed 2025/26 exports.



The EU may ⁠have shipped around ⁠60 percent of its potential full-year exports, including durum, by the end of November and 70 percent by end-December, CM Navigator analyst Donatas Jankauskas said.



With no sign of de-escalation in the Black Sea, EU wheat could continue to be scooped up.



“Under such circumstances, the EU export surplus could be drawn down much more rapidly than currently anticipated,” a German trader said.



At the same time, progress toward a shipping truce in the Black Sea, which would release more volumes of cheaper Russian and Ukrainian grain, could dampen demand for EU supplies, the trader added.



Competition from newly harvested Argentine and Australian wheat, and moderate buying from North African and Middle Eastern importers, who can fall back on larger domestic crops this year, could also slow EU exports, according to traders.