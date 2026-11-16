It is hard to imagine what it must be like to spend a fourth winter in a tent in Gaza. Last week, it took the first winter rainstorm a mere dozen hours to flood 70,000 tents.

No population should be living in tents or makeshift shelters, as 1.7 million Gazans do. A tent should not be a home.

The Israeli blockade has impeded effective winterization efforts. In addition, Israel has damaged or destroyed 80 percent of all Gaza’s structures. With even a semifunctioning drainage and floodwater protection system, there would not be any floods. With a working sewage treatment system, these stormwaters would not be contaminated and would not spread disease. Doctors warn of the spread of diseases such as meningitis. Gaza already saw polio return during the genocide. Such infectious diseases may have been handled if the Israeli occupation authorities had allowed entry of an adequate supply of vaccines, antibiotics and other medicines.

Israeli forces have, as a matter of long-term policy, ensured a lack of appropriate water and sewage infrastructure and bombed much of what did exist. This began in wars before October 2023. The Israeli blockade, reinforced in 2007, has made it nigh on impossible to repair this infrastructure.

They restrict supplies of the fuel required to operate pumps. They control all construction and shelter supplies, ensuring little protection from the elements. They have smashed Gaza’s health infrastructure, including bombing the Nasser hospital last week, and have restricted access to the required medicines. All of this cumulative oppression ensures the maximum negative impact on Palestinians in Gaza.

Israeli forces have ensured a lack of appropriate water and sewage infrastructure and bombed much of what did exist Chris Doyle

Gaza’s whole water infrastructure, including waste treatment, has been bombed and destroyed as part of Israel’s relentless war on the Strip.

The sewage system in Gaza does not provide for health and safety. People live adjacent to pools and, in some cases, even lagoons of sewage. More than 150,000 cubic meters of untreated wastewater flow into the environment every day.

Just consider what these rains, if captured and stored, could do to help the population of this enclave, where the amount of water available for drinking is so incredibly limited. Instead, the rainwater is contaminated and wasted. Palestinians in Gaza typically have to try to survive on fewer than six liters of water per person per day, as against the emergency minimum of 15 liters per person per day for drinking, washing and cooking.

The weather is being instrumentalized as part of the genocide. The deliberate decision of the Israeli authorities to deny shelter is taken in the full knowledge that hundreds of thousands of Gazans will suffer life-threatening conditions as a result. This is why Israel denies Palestinians access to higher, safer ground.

Israel’s actions, or lack of them, are also in clear violation of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, let alone international law. That plan made clear that, “At a minimum, aid quantities will be consistent with what was included in the 19 January 2025 agreement regarding humanitarian aid, including rehabilitation of infrastructure (water, electricity, sewage), rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, and entry of necessary equipment to remove rubble and open roads.”

Israel’s actions, or lack of them, are also in clear violation of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan Chris Doyle

Even the Board of Peace, a Trump-created body, criticized the lack of Israeli action. In an epic understatement, it stated that “the response remains insufficient.” The UN injected a more appropriate sense of urgency. “Israeli authorities must immediately lift all restrictions on entry of the supplies,” said UN humanitarian coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov, adding “we have run out of time.”

Israel deploys a dual-use list banning civilian items it claims can be used for military purposes. Yet this is applied arbitrarily. It publishes no full, transparent list and the number of items denied entry expanded after the Oct. 7 atrocities. According to the Israeli human rights group Gisha, the list now includes “flashlights, nonelectric wheelchairs, tarps, sleeping bags and portable toilets.”

The Israeli attempt at a defense is to blame Hamas for everything. “Hamas doesn’t get to escape accountability every time it rains,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated. The Palestinian group could have done far more to assist the Palestinian civilian population. But Hamas does not control what is allowed in. Its members are under constant Israeli threat of being killed.

Bad weather is deployed as another weapon in the three-year-old genocide, a willing ally in torturing this captive population. As UN relief coordinator Tom Fletcher stated, “Rain should not be a death sentence.” In Gaza, it can be.

It reminds me of the leaflets that Israel dropped on Gaza in 2025. They read: “The world map won’t change if all the people of Gaza were to vanish … No one will notice you, no one will ask about you. You are left alone to face your inevitable fate.” This is what the authors of this genocide are hoping. It is based on the calculation that the rest of the world will do nothing. Thus far, in terms of the world’s leaders, these genocidaires are correct.