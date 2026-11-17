A Knesset swearing-in ceremony usually celebrates democracy, welcomes new members and greets returning ones. Last Tuesday, however, the opening ceremony of the 26th Knesset — held exactly a fortnight after the electorate had expressed, in record numbers, its democratic choice of representatives for the next four years — did not feel much like a celebration.

Well, democracy, according to Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right partners, is respected as long as they win and Netanyahu gets to form a government he ends up heading. When it does not, tradition, civility and good manners are thrown out the window. This was despite the presence of President Isaac Herzog and Supreme Court President Isaac Amit, both of whom represent what should unite the country, and many other dignitaries. Several members of the outgoing coalition, above all Prime Minister Netanyahu, tainted the occasion by embarking on an ugly, jingoistic, Arab-hating horror show.

The more toxic and vicious Netanyahu becomes toward the representatives of Israel’s Palestinian citizens, the more obvious it is that his time may well be up and that a new government, without him, could be just around the corner. Nevertheless, a desperate Netanyahu is a very dangerous Netanyahu. Until a new government is presented to the Knesset, wins its confidence and is sworn in, Netanyahu remains prime minister. He and the most extreme politicians he has surrounded himself with in the Cabinet retain all the powers that come with their positions, subject to few constitutional checks. Given his current state of mind, this is becoming increasingly frightening.

The more toxic and vicious Netanyahu becomes, the more obvious it is that his time may well be up Yossi Mekelberg

From the moment the exit polls became known, and with ever-increasing venom once it was confirmed that the Palestinian parties had won an unprecedented 19 seats, a campaign by Netanyahu and other members of his coalition began to question both the legitimacy of this success and that of the Palestinian MKs’ loyalty to the country. All 19 have been portrayed as supporters of terrorist organizations, including Hamas and Hezbollah, or as some kind of Trojan horse for the Muslim Brotherhood with the sole aim of destroying Israel. Needless to say, not one of them has been legally accused of any of these allegations.

Netanyahu is no stranger to incitement against his political rivals and no one is a more convenient target than representatives of the Palestinian minority, which makes up more than a fifth of Israel’s population. During the 2015 general election, on polling day, he took to social media to encourage Likud supporters to vote, warning that “the Arabs are voting in droves” and that “right-wing rule is in danger,” as left-wing organizations were bringing Palestinian voters to polling stations “in buses.” His expression of regret after the election, when his party performed well, was as insincere as the way he habitually operates in politics.

He has repeated the same cheap trick this time around, accompanied by graphic illustrations, in a failed attempt to instill panic among his supporters. The person now in a state of panic, bordering on hysteria, is Netanyahu himself. He is finding it increasingly difficult to accept that an alternative government could form with the support of the Palestinian parties, either as coalition members or by backing it from the opposition benches.

This is the real Netanyahu, exposed as a Kahanist in thin disguise: an Itamar Ben-Gvir with better English Yossi Mekelberg

When Netanyahu is pushed into a corner, he resorts, on the one hand, to smear campaigns against his rivals while, ironically and contradictorily, calling for a “unity government” with precisely those whom he portrays as a danger to the country’s survival. Shamelessly, despite his bloc being considerably smaller than the 67 MKs who oppose him out of 120, he still insists that he should head such a government.

Much of Netanyahu’s political technique relies on fearmongering, appealing to some of the most primordial instincts while banking on the public’s notoriously short memory. Before the election, he had never appealed for a unity government, whatever that might mean. Instead, he called for a broad coalition, refusing to acknowledge the bitter truth that the reputational damage he carries with him wherever he goes hardly makes him an attractive partner.

Having failed to prevent the Central Elections Committee from confirming the final results, despite making every effort to do so, including the unscrupulous involvement of the secret services, the Israeli prime minister went all guns blazing with his nauseating, racist, anti-Arab narrative.

In a video released on Nov. 7, he sought to justify his call for a “unity government,” warning the “change bloc” against forming a government with “terror supporters” who “seek to destroy the state of Israel and build a Palestinian state on its ruins.” He doubled down on this message in his speech to the Knesset. It was an utter abuse of the privileges of his office, as was the conduct of outgoing Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, a Netanyahu sycophant, during the opening session.

It takes some effort to find a silver lining in the face of such unrestrained incitement against the representatives of more than 2 million people simply because they are Palestinian. This is, after all, little more than a thinly veiled dog whistle directed at everyone who voted for them. According to this distorted, bigoted logic, either these voters are themselves supporters of terrorism and seek the destruction of Israel or, if that was not their intention, they are simply not intelligent enough to understand the implications of their vote.

This is the real Netanyahu, exposed as a Kahanist in thin disguise: an Itamar Ben-Gvir with better English and a penchant for expensive cigars. He launched his political ambitions by inciting against Yitzhak Rabin, who had “dared” to sign the Oslo Accords and seek an end to the conflict with the Palestinians.

So, where is the silver lining? It lies in the response of those who will hopefully soon be part of the new governing coalition, some of whom walked out of the chamber in disgust and publicly expressed their outrage. More importantly, it lies in the renewed urgency to form an alternative government and remove from the country’s most powerful political office a prime minister who appears to have lost all restraint.

For now, that loss of restraint is expressed in words, but he is also reported to be pushing for a resumption of the war with Iran in the hope of salvaging his political career and protecting his own skin amid his serious legal troubles. Finally, the Palestinian parties are willing to participate in a new government, or at least support it from outside, and to begin a period of healing, steering the country in a different direction.

Legend has it that Emperor Nero set fire to Rome while playing the fiddle, supposedly to rebuild it. Similarly, Netanyahu is today setting his country alight with racial incitement, using dog whistles and scapegoating a minority for his own colossal failures. He must no longer be allowed anywhere near the matches.

Yossi Mekelberg is a professor of international relations and an associate fellow of the MENA Program at Chatham House.

X: @YMekelberg