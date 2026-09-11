JEDDAH: This week’s “Hedayathon” event, organized by the Presidency of Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques in collaboration with the University of Jeddah, highlighted the role of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in advancing religious awareness and visitor services.

A panel examined interactive digital platforms designed to enrich the experience of pilgrims and visitors. Participants stressed the value of AI and sustainable tech solutions in overcoming language barriers, simplifying knowledge delivery and facilitating worship.

Another panel on religious translation discussed the Arabic language and integrating AI tools to translate the meanings of the Holy Qur’an.

Experts underlined the need to train AI systems on rigorously verified translations to safeguard accuracy and content integrity.

Hedayathon reflects cooperation between the presidency and the University of Jeddah to foster digital innovation and develop tailored technical solutions supporting the religious awareness ecosystem across the Two Holy Mosques.