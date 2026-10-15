RIYADH: The Houthis have carried out 20 attacks on King Khalid International Airport since Oct. 1, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy said on Thursday.

During a press conference, the Spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said 17 people have died and more than 330 have been injured in attacks on the airport in Riyadh.

A total of 19 people have been killed and 364 injured in Houthi attacks on airports across the Kingdom including Abha airport, Al-Maliki said.

The militia is using civilian infrastructure and Yemen’s resources to fuel their war effort and the coalition has destroyed 127 warehouses in mountainous areas and numerous launch pads belonging to the Houthis.

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