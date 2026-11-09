RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Monday it had destroyed three facilities used by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia to assemble and produce components for ballistic missiles.

Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, the coalition’s spokesman, said the operation targeted a factory used to assemble and manufacture missile components, a chemical plant involved in mixing and producing solid propellant for ballistic missiles, and an electronics facility used to assemble their electronic systems.

The coalition said the operation was carried out in response to repeated Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

It added that efforts to weaken and dismantle the group’s ballistic missile network would continue.