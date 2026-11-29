ASTANA: Saudi Olympian Husein Alireza has been appointed to a second term, running from 2027 to 2030, on the World Anti-Doping Agency's Foundation Board..

WADA approved the appointment at its meetings in Astana, following a recommendation from Pau Gasol, chair of the International Olympic Committee's Athletes' Commission.

Alireza joins Saudi Arabia's Minister of Sport, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, on the board.

The board, WADA's highest decision-making body, sets the agency's strategic direction and oversees its global mandate to protect clean sport and uphold the integrity of competition.

“What drew me to WADA was the opportunity to help protect the trust that makes sport meaningful in the first place,” Alireza said. “Clean sport is something that impacts every athlete, regardless of their sport, nationality or level of competition.”

“Serving on the Foundation Board gives me the opportunity to ensure that athletes remain at the centre of these conversations and that their lived experiences help shape the decisions that affect them,” he added.

Alireza made history at the Tokyo 2020 Games as Saudi Arabia's first Olympic rower. He also sits on the IOC Athletes' Commission and serves on several national and international sporting bodies.

His reappointment reflects Saudi Arabia's growing presence in international sports governance. It also underscores the role of athlete representation in shaping global anti-doping policy.