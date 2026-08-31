Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha affirmed that the unwavering support and empowerment of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, have been instrumental in shaping an inspiring national success story in technology and the digital economy.

He added that this support has helped position Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the global artificial intelligence (AI) race, reinforcing the Kingdom’s emergence as a leading force in technological innovation and the digital economy, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The Minister said that Saudi Arabia is advancing with a clear ambition to lead the AI era, supported by a growing digital economy, advanced infrastructure, national talent, and an investment ecosystem capable of transforming innovations into Saudi products and companies that compete in global markets.

His remarks came during the government press conference organized by the Ministry of Media at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, on the occasion of the launch of LEAP 2026. The conference was attended by Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary and several officials.

Alswaha emphasized that Saudi Arabia's technological ambitions are measured not only by indicators and investments, but by their impact on citizens and residents across all regions. He notes that Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, closely monitors telecommunications coverage and service quality through periodic reports on service levels, complaints, and remedial measures.

He explained that the gap in access to telecommunications services has narrowed from a baseline of 50% to 1%, while the service quality gap has declined from 15% to 5%, as a result of coordinated efforts with the Communications, Space and Technology Commission and telecommunications companies.

He said these results translate into faster, more accessible government services for citizens and residents, along with AI-powered digital experiences that enhance satisfaction and improve quality of life.