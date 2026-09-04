RIYADH: Customs officials at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam thwarted an attempt to smuggle 18,549 amphetamine pills concealed inside a parcel.

Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority spokesperson Hamoud Al-Harbi said that inspectors uncovered the narcotics during routine clearance procedures using advanced security detection systems and canine units.

Following the seizure, the authority coordinated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control to track down the intended recipients within the Kingdom, resulting in the arrest of four suspects.

Al-Harbi said that the authority was committed to tightening border security and countering illicit smuggling across all entry ports and was working closely with the Ministry of Interior and other security forces.

It urged the public to support anti-smuggling efforts by reporting violations via the confidential security hotline 1910, email [email protected], or international number 009661910. Financial rewards are paid for confirmed tipoffs.