Saudi Arabia’s Culinary Arts Commission recently signed an agreement with the National Center for Palms and Dates to advance the culinary arts sector.

The memorandum of understanding aims to strengthen the role of dates and date-based products as key elements of Saudi identity and cuisine.

It was signed in Riyadh by Mayada Badr, the commission’s CEO, and Ahmed Al-Mousa, the center’s CEO. The deal will focus on strategic areas that highlight authentic elements of Saudi culture.

The agreement outlines plans to support and export national products, improve their quality and competitiveness in global markets, and develop distinctive date-based dishes.

The two sides will also participate in relevant events and exhibitions and promote date products through various channels to spread Saudi culinary culture locally and globally.

The center said its campaigns promote the use of dates in dishes, beverages and everyday recipes, highlighting their nutritional value and processed products while encouraging greater consumption locally and internationally.

The partnership also includes exchanging databases, knowledge and lists of chefs to empower Saudi talent and encourage chefs to incorporate local products into their culinary innovations.