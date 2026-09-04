RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati met Ambassador of New Zealand to the Kingdom Charles Kingston in Riyadh on Friday.

During the meeting, the officials reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed topics of mutual interest, the Kingdom's Foreign Ministry said on X.

Earlier, the minister also met Special Envoy of the Chinese Foreign Ministry for Afghan Affairs, Yue Xiaoyong.