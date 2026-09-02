RIYADH: The Communications, Space and Technology Commission and Dhahran’s King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture’s digital well-being initiative, Sync, recently launched four sustainability initiatives under a memorandum of understanding between the two parties.

The initiatives build on ongoing collaboration between the commission and the center, known as Ithra, further strengthening efforts to develop the local and global digital sustainability ecosystem.

The new initiatives focus on digital well-being through advanced research, studies and curated academic programs. They will examine the impact of digital technologies on individuals and society.

The initiatives will include joint programs with international organizations to raise awareness through targeted workshops, according to an Ithra press release.

The programs aim to promote knowledge exchange, support smarter decision-making and contribute to policy development. They will help advance the responsible and sustainable use of digital technologies, in line with the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030.