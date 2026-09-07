History is a cornerstone of national identity and a foundation for security awareness, experts and academics told Arab News, describing it as a mirror of nations and a repository of their experiences — reflecting the past, offering insights into the future, and informing security awareness and planning.

Under the patronage of Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Security and History Dialogue 2026 conference opened at the Culture Palace in Riyadh on Sept. 6, under the theme “Our History and Our Future: Security and Growth.”

Conference general supervisor Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Tuwaian described the event as a national platform bringing together experts and specialists from within the Kingdom and abroad to examine Saudi Arabia’s history through the lens of security and development.

The conference also seeks to produce well-documented knowledge content that deepens understanding of the Kingdom’s historical journey, reinforces national identity and the values of citizenship and belonging, and passes on to future generations the inspiring Saudi story in all its dimensions.

A large audience attended the sessions on the opening day of the Security and History Dialogue 2026 conference in Riyadh.

Attendees watched an introductory film outlining the conference’s objectives and scientific program, while the Minister of Interior toured the accompanying exhibition, which features pavilions representing more than 40 academic, media and cultural entities.

Iraqi historian Dr. Bashar Maarouf highlighted that history, in essence, is one and cannot be rewritten; rather, it is continually revisited and reinterpreted considering available evidence and sources. He warned against using history to serve immediate political, sectarian or religious agendas, adding that preserving historical integrity requires adherence to scholarly methodology and objectivity, while protecting historical facts from bias, distortion and misuse.

“The essence of history lies in drawing lessons from the rise and fall of states, with security at the forefront of the factors underpinning their survival,” Maarouf, a recipient of the King Faisal Prize for Islamic Studies, added.

General Supervisor of King Salman's Center for Historical and Civilization Studies of Arabian Peninsula at King Saud University Prince Prof. Naif bin Thunayan is pictured at the event.

He said that security has long been a priority for states, both domestically and externally. Over time, they built institutions to maintain internal stability and developed mechanisms for gathering information to counter external threats, demonstrating how historical experience has helped shape security awareness.

Dr. Khaled Al-Bakr described history as “a true mirror of security,” offering a comprehensive account of past security experiences and the expertise gained from dealing with such situations.

He added that history does more than reflect what has happened; it can also provide a window into what lies ahead. “It is as if the historian holds a mirror in one hand to make sense of the realities of the present, and a light in the other to shed light on what the future might hold.”

Al-Bakr said that “the history of a nation is one of the three pillars of its identity: religion, language and history,” adding that without a shared collective memory, “we would not know who we are or what we aspire to.”

General supervisor of the conference, Ahmed Al-Tuwaian, said that the event brings together experts to examine Saudi Arabia’s history through security and development.

He said that local history adds another dimension to the identity of the Saudi people. Building that history came at the cost of sacrifices made on the soil of the Arabian Peninsula and required overcoming formidable challenges. Guided by God, the founders endured those hardships and made the ultimate sacrifices, laying the foundations of a history and legacy that remain a source of pride for Saudis today.

Saudi history reflects political and military struggles as well as the challenges of poverty, disease and development, Al-Bakr added. Comparing the Kingdom’s experience with those of other nations, he said, would highlight the richness and diversity of its history.

Al-Bakr highlighted that historical research ultimately rests on documentary evidence, and that gaps in available sources are a major challenge for researchers. He also pointed to the limited contemporary documentation of Saudi Arabia’s early history, particularly the era of the First Saudi State.

The importance of identifying relevant historical documents and making them accessible to researchers was highlighted, as individuals and families possess private records, including diaries, pledges of allegiance and contracts. Wider access to such materials could diversify historical sources and enrich the national narrative, Al-Bakr said.

“I recommend publishing an academic journal alongside the conference to feature papers presented at the event in both print and digital formats,” he added.