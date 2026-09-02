Technology does not begin with a device, nor does it end at a screen. At LEAP 2026, the Saudi Ministry of Interior is presenting an integrated approach to harnessing modern technologies, data, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital solutions, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Tuesday.

The approach transforms standalone tools into interconnected capabilities that enhance security and safety, empower security personnel, improve institutional efficiency and services, and strengthen decision-making.

The ministry’s participation highlights six interconnected systems that reflect the broader digital transformation of the security and services ecosystem. These include field security and safety, where technology enhances readiness and accelerates response; rapid response, which strengthens early intervention capabilities; and road safety, which uses technology and data to make roads safer.

The systems also include security cameras, which provide broader visibility and more advanced monitoring capabilities, and digital services, which make users’ interactions easier, faster, and more integrated. Institutional services serve as the overarching intelligence connecting the various components of the system.

Together, the six systems encompass 36 services and projects: seven in field security and safety, eight in rapid response, three in road safety, seven in security cameras, nine in digital services, and two in institutional services.

The figures reflect the breadth of the Ministry of Interior’s digital transformation and the diversity of its applications across the ministry’s ecosystem.

At LEAP 2026, the Ministry of Interior is demonstrating more than a collection of technologies. It is presenting an integrated ecosystem in which technology translates into capability — from the field to command centers, from roads to communities, from monitoring to response, and from digital services to institutional operations.

Assistant Minister of Interior for Technology Affairs Thamer Alharbi stressed that the Ministry of Interior has harnessed modern technologies and artificial intelligence to deliver reliable security, humanitarian services, and public safety.

Inaugurating the ministry's pavilion at the LEAP 2026 conference, Alharbi stressed that the ministry's core mission remains protecting people, fostering trust, and empowering service providers through robust digital capabilities.

He highlighted key achievements, noting that the national digital identity platform "Nafath," developed with the National Information Center, serves over 32 million beneficiaries across 1,245 linked platforms, facilitating more than 6.5 billion transactions.

Alharbi outlined field-support innovations, including the "Maidan Companion," which builds situational context and coordinates specialized emergency capabilities, alongside "Absher Open Services," enabling governed multi-entity integration.

He added that "Absher Companion," developed with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Digital Government Authority, has processed over 3.3 million interactions and executed more than 348,000 transactions with a 96% completion rate.