The world is gripped by mounting apprehension as AI advances at a breakneck pace without a unified, universally binding ethical framework. The international community watches with growing unease as tech superpowers lock horns in fierce competition, each striving to construct monopolistic models that guarantee economic leverage and information dominance.

Against the backdrop of these international anxieties, diplomats and tech experts will convene to recalibrate the global balance of power, this time across the shifting landscape of artificial intelligence.

On the opening day of the UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, hosted in Riyadh from Sept.14 to 17, an elite assembly of policymakers and tech visionaries will gather for a flagship panel titled "AI, Multilateralism and Diplomacy", designed to ignite a pivotal discourse on the future of global governance.

This title encapsulates a defining moment: technology has breached the confines of research labs and venture capital firms to emerge as an imperative of national sovereignty and urgent national security.

The unbridled race to build monopolistic models threatens more than just the deployment of unprecedented cyber warfare capabilities; it risks fracturing the international order into closed technological blocs.