TUPANCIRETÃ, Brazil: Residents of a town in southern Brazil picked through the wreckage of their homes Saturday after a violent storm killed four people, injured 162 and tore roofs from thousands of buildings.

In Tupancireta, an agricultural town in Rio Grande do Sul state, residents salvaged furniture, mattresses and bicycles from the rubble, while others clambered onto rooftops to carry out makeshift repairs.

“I got up to go to the bathroom, and when I came back, I couldn’t get into the room. The door was jammed and the house had already been torn apart,” Ivair Prieto, a 64-year-old bricklayer, told AFP.

“We lost everything, we lost everything. But nobody was hurt, and life goes on,” he said, pointing to the ruins of his home in the town, nearly 400 kilometers (250 miles) inland from Porto Alegre on the coast.

The number of people injured in Friday’s storm nearly tripled to 162 from an earlier tally of 60, civil defense authorities said Saturday. One person who was hospitalized died, bringing the death toll to four.

Almost all of the town’s roughly 20,000 residents were forced to leave their homes, although only around 30 sought refuge in public shelters.

Winds tore roofs off buildings and damaged some 8,000 homes, as well as schools and the local hospital, while bringing down thousands of electricity poles.

Aerial images captured by AFP showed roofless houses and sheds stretching for kilometers, with fallen trees and debris littering the streets.

“The town is gone,” Mayor Gustavo Herter said Friday, describing how the storm tore through Tupancireta in just 40 minutes before dawn, leaving residents without electricity or running water.

Winds reached 114 kilometers (71 miles) per hour, according to Brazil’s national meteorological institute, Inmet.

Civil defense authorities classified the storm as a “supercell,” a powerful thunderstorm characterized by strong rising air currents that can produce tornadoes.

They did not rule out the possibility that a tornado had formed.

Severe weather has battered the region since November 16, bringing strong winds, hail and heavy rain to around 30 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul.

Tupancireta suffered much of the damage and was the only municipality to report casualties.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ordered medical teams to the area, while state Governor Eduardo Leite allocated seven million reais (about $1.2 million) for reconstruction.

Southern Brazil is frequently struck by tornadoes. In 2025, the country had a record 92 tornadoes and similar weather events, according to Prevots, a volunteer meteorological network associated with universities and research institutes.