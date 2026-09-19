RIYADH: President of the Islamic Development Bank Group Mohammed Al-Jasser recently met with Director General of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Khaled El-Enany in Paris.

During the meeting, they discussed several issues of common interest, including ways to strengthen strategic cooperation between the IsDB Group and UNESCO, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador to New Zealand Muhanna Aba Alkhail received Vanuatu’s Charge d’Affaires to New Zealand Calvin Isaac. They discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them, the Saudi Embassy reported.