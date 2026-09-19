RIYADH: The coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally-recognized government intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by Houthi forces toward Riyadh, its spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said on Saturday.

Al-Maliki said the interception was carried out in accordance with the rules of engagement, and the missile was destroyed in the air without causing damage.

He added that coalition forces were monitoring developments and taking the necessary measures to protect civilians and vital facilities, and to counter threats to the Kingdom’s security.