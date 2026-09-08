DHAHRAN: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Dhahran, known as Ithra, has opened registration for the eighth Ithra Design Challenges.

The six-day design hackathon will take place during Ithra Design Week from Nov. 16 to 21 at the center. It is part of Ithra’s efforts to empower talent to develop content and industries that support the creative economy and enrich the cultural landscape.

The hackathon also aims to expand opportunities for collaboration and high-quality creative work. The program features four tracks: urban spaces, product design, visual communication, and global impact.

The six-day design hackathon will take place during Ithra Design Week from Nov. 16 to 21.

Each challenge will bring together 20 to 30 participants, who can take part individually or in teams in a creative experience supported by challenge partners.

Participants will attend intensive workshops and talks and receive tools to address challenges and develop innovative solutions.

Registration is open until Oct. 24 through the challenges page on the Ithra website.