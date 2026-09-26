RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has launched a project to plant 3,000 date palm seedlings and train local farmers in Dodoma, Tanzania, in cooperation with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

The initiative aims to build drought resilience and diversify local incomes by establishing pilot fields, providing irrigation systems and agricultural machinery, and training farmers and extension staff.

The project directly supports 250 smallholders and indirectly benefits about 1,150 people, and reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and food security in Tanzania.

Saudi Ambassador to Tanzania Yahya Okeish, Tanzanian Deputy Minister of Agriculture David Silinde, FAO representative Nyabenyi Tipo, and other officials attended the launch.

Elsewhere, KSrelief recently concluded a week-long open-heart-surgery campaign in Curitiba, Brazil, during which a team of 11 doctors performed 23 procedures.

In Yemen, KSrelief distributed 463 tents and 528 shelter kits across 13 displacement camps in Aden, Hadramout, Taiz, Lahj, Abyan and Shabwa governorates over a period of two weeks, helping 3,110 people displaced from western coast districts in Hodeidah and Taiz.