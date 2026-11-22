BARCELONA: ‌Barcelona shook off a sloppy first half to beat Villarreal 3-2 in LaLiga on Sunday, coming back from two goals down against their opponents, who were reduced to 10 men.

After ​a nightmarish start for Hansi Flick’s side, a fading Villarreal could not cope with a persistent and fiery Barcelona in the second period.

Barcelona remain top of the standings on 36 points, three ahead of Real Madrid after Jose Mourinho’s side beat Celta Vigo on Saturday. Villarreal are 10th on 15 points.

Tajon Buchanan took just two touches to convert Fermin Lopez’s lax giveaway into the opening goal for Villarreal after five minutes.

Alberto Moleiro released Tani Oluwaseyi into space ‌on the left ‌flank and the Canadian international added Villarreal’s second ​with ‌a ⁠powerful finish ​two ⁠minutes later.

Even as Barcelona began to create chances, their game was plagued by errors, characterised by Lamine Yamal winning a penalty and then dragging it onto the post in the 23rd minute.

Barcelona’s comeback was finally ignited by Gerard Martin, who headed in a quickly taken short corner in the 57th minute.

Pedri provided the cross for Martin’s goal and was picked out for special praise by Flick after a ⁠dominant performance.

“(His) game today was one of the best,” ‌Flick told a press conference. “How he controlled the ‌midfield, how he managed our game and increased ​the tempo, it was amazing.”

Fermin Lopez ‌finished a brilliant move to level the score in the 61st minute. Center-forward ‌Raphinha had sprinted to the right-back spot to thwart a counter-attack and was involved again in a sequence that finished with Lamine Yamal finding Fermin on the left side of Villarreal’s box.

With Barcelona hungry for a third, what seemed like a mountainous task ‌was completed in a matter of 10 minutes.

Lamine Yamal’s cross from the right was turned across the line by ⁠Villarreal defender Pau ⁠Navarro inside his own six-yard box.

“When we’re playing like this, the opponent gets tired,” Flick said. “The second half was unbelievable how we played football, this hunger to come back and to score the goals, it was fantastic.”

Navarro was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow as Barcelona saw out the victory.

Atletico Madrid secured a routine 3-0 win at Getafe with goals from Alex Baena, Johnny Cardoso and Alejandro Grimaldo, while Djene Dakonam was sent off for the hosts in stoppage time.

Atletico are five points behind Barcelona in third. The victory was Diego Simeone’s 345th in LaLiga, making him the manager with ​the most wins in the competition’s ​history.

Bottom side Malaga are still winless after 13 games following a 1-0 loss to Osasuna, while Racing Santander beat Real Sociedad 3-2.