MAKKAH: Muslim World League Secretary-General Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa on Monday launched a digital encyclopedia that examines scientific miracles in the Qur’an and Sunnah.

Al-Issa, who is also chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, introduced the document at the opening of an international forum on the subject held at the league’s headquarters in Makkah.

Al-Issa was joined by several dignitaries, officials and academics at the launch. (Supplied)

The event brings together scholars from across the Islamic world.

The “Muslim World League Encyclopedia of Scientific Miracles in the Qur’an and Sunnah” is described as the first digital, interactive scientific encyclopedia of its kind and is available in 10 languages.

It contains 500 peer-reviewed scientific studies across 7,500 pages and 15 volumes, supported by 2,000 images and 2,000 videos.

The “Muslim World League Encyclopedia of Scientific Miracles in the Qur’an and Sunnah” is described as the first digital, interactive scientific encyclopedia of its kind and is available in 10 languages. (Supplied)

It also provides 4,000 links to scientific websites and peer-reviewed academic journals, offering users access to a broad range of research and related scientific material.

At the end of the launch ceremony, Al-Issa honored several scholars for their distinguished contributions to research and studies on scientific miracles.