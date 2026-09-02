NAJRAN: A translation program for heritage terms in the Najran region was recently launched at Najran University, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

It is backed by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission’s Madeed initiative in partnership with the university, the Heritage Commission and the National Center for Non-Profit Sector.

As the first initiative of its kind in the region, the project documents and defines local heritage terminology in Arabic and English, with illustrative visuals.

It will culminate in a bilingual print and digital booklet with QR codes, distributed at regional development and tourism sites as a practical guide for visitors.

The program aims to preserve Najran’s cultural identity, prevent misrepresentation of heritage terms and equip student and researcher translators with specialized cultural translation tools to enhance the Kingdom’s cultural presence locally and internationally.