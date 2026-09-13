JEDDAH: Ambassador Khalid Mohammed Al-Sharif presented his credentials as Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation during a meeting with the OIC’s Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed in Jeddah.

The OIC’s chief welcomed Al-Sharif and wished him success in his new duties. He affirmed the organization’s commitment to providing all necessary support to strengthen cooperation and coordination with Saudi Arabia as the host country.

Al-Sharif affirmed Saudi Arabia’s continued support for the OIC’s efforts and programs, as well as its commitment to working with the organization to achieve common goals and further develop its mechanisms to address future challenges.