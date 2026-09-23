RIYADH: The capacity-building sector at the Saudi Data and AI Authority has begun applying the Data and AI Training Program Standards Framework to specialized training programs.

In cooperation with the Technical and Vocational Training Corp., the framework was launched last week in Riyadh at the fourth UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence.

It aims to improve training quality and align program content with labor market needs, professional requirements and national regulations.

It also covers AI ethics and raises awareness of the risks associated with AI use.

In its first phase, the sector evaluated 10 programs for nonspecialists, practitioners, specialists and leaders against the framework’s standards.

The sector also launched four professional certifications in data management and governance during the forum.

It conducted 31 training programs last week, attended by more than 850 trainees from over 55 government entities.