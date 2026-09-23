DUBAI: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Hamas financial chief Mahmoud Abu Alwan was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis.

Palestinian medics said that two men were killed in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Osama Abu Khater and Mohammed Abu Alwan, when an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in western Khan Younis in the southern part of the Strip, according to Reuters. Two other people were injured.

Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced in a joint statement that the Israeli army had killed Abu Alwan, describing him as a senior financial official in Hamas.

The joint statement read: "We will not allow Hamas to regain its strength, and we will not stop until Hamas is eliminated from Gaza."

The Palestinian movement has not yet issued any comment.