TABUK: There is a new attraction in town: an electric karting experience for drivers of all levels.

Opened this month by Saudi Entertainment Ventures, known as SEVEN, a wholly owned subsidiary of Qiddiya Investment Co., in partnership with iconic brand, Mattel, residents and visitors to Tabuk can test their driving skills on the track.

The immersive electric karting attraction combines high-performance racing, Hot Wheels design, and adrenaline-fueled entertainment.

The attraction is designed to appeal to both first-time drivers and experienced racers.

Hot Wheels E-Karting features high-performance electric karts, dynamic multi-level tracks inspired by the Hot Wheels universe, and a visually-immersive environment.

The space also has exclusive Hot Wheels retail merchandise, interactive themed environments, and dynamic lighting and visual effects that extend the excitement beyond the track.

As one of SEVEN’s flagship international attractions, Hot Wheels E-Karting reinforces the commitment to enriching quality of life and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 through innovative entertainment.

With an investment exceeding SR45 billion ($12 billion), SEVEN is at the forefront of building experiences, with 14 entertainment destinations in 13 cities, including Riyadh, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif and Dammam.

Each is designed to deliver world-class attractions and opportunities for local economic development, while embedding Saudi culture at the core of every project.

Entry is free to the location but individual activities are ticketed. Guests can choose from adult, junior and dual karts.

A standard junior race ticket for those between 7 and 12 is SR80, and over 12 is SR99, all depending on height. A dual race ticket, which includes one adult and one junior, is SR140.

The indoor track is open daily and tickets can be booked via the Seven.sa website, where more information and safety rules are detailed.