JEDDAH: Othman Mujalli, a member of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, has praised the work of Project Masam teams clearing landmines and explosives in Midi district.

During a field visit on Monday to liberated areas in northern Hajjah, Mujalli reviewed the achievements of Masam’s engineering teams since they began operating in the district.

The teams have removed more than 13,000 landmines, unexploded ordnance and improvised explosive devices, clearing millions of square metres of land.

Mujalli said the large number of explosive devices planted by the Houthis in agricultural and other vital areas reflected the scale of the danger facing civilians in Midi, one of Yemen’s most heavily mined areas.

He said the clearance operations were helping to save lives and allowing farmers and herders to resume their daily activities and move safely and freely.

Mujalli praised the continued survey and clearance work in the district, saying it was helping restore security and stability to affected communities.

He also thanked Saudi Arabia’s leadership for supporting Masam, saying the humanitarian project played a vital role in clearing landmines and other explosives across Yemen.

Mujalli commended the Kingdom for its continued support for Yemen in humanitarian relief and development.