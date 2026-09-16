RIYADH: The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that it had started providing the seasonal influenza vaccine as part of efforts to promote preventive health and improve access to healthcare services.

The ministry said groups most at risk of influenza complications included people with chronic diseases, those over 50, children aged six months to five years, pregnant women, people with severe obesity and healthcare workers, stressing the importance of vaccination.

The ministry urged community members to book vaccination appointments through the Sehhaty app. It also offers home vaccination services through the Sanar app, focusing on vulnerable groups, including children, pregnant women and the elderly.

According to the ministry, the vaccine reduces the severity of infections, the need for intensive care and influenza-related mortality.

The ministry urged citizens and residents to take advantage of the services and get vaccinated, saying vaccination was a safe and effective way to prevent severe complications and reduce hospitalizations, particularly among high-risk groups.

According to last year’s report, 96 percent of patients admitted to intensive care units had not received the vaccine, underscoring its role in protection and prevention.