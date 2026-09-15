RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, represented by the National Center for Meteorology, joined the Arab world in celebrating Arab Meteorological Day, observed annually on Sept. 15, highlighting the importance of investing in meteorological capabilities.

The day also highlights the role of modern technologies and human expertise in protecting lives and property, improving preparedness for weather events and supporting sustainable development.

The National Center for Meteorology has made significant strides in strengthening the early warning system through integration with relevant agencies. (SPA)

The Kingdom pioneered the initiative to establish Arab Meteorological Day, submitting the proposal to the Arab Permanent Committee for Meteorology in 2019.

The committee selected Sept. 15 as the annual date for the occasion to coordinate efforts and unify Arab objectives in meteorology.

The National Center for Meteorology has made significant strides in strengthening the early warning system through integration with relevant agencies, improving forecast accuracy and raising public awareness of weather and climate risks.

Earlier, the Kingdom reaffirmed its full support for the UN “Early Warnings for All” initiative, which aims to ensure that everyone worldwide is protected by effective warning systems by 2027.

The Kingdom remains committed to its regional and international role in addressing climate change and supporting global efforts toward a safer and more sustainable future.