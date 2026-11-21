RIYADH: “Rachel’s World” — an unofficial tribute show inspired by the work of American educator and YouTuber Rachel Anne Accurso, better known as Ms. Rachel — runs until Dec. 22 as part of Riyadh Season.

While the woman on stage is not the real Ms. Rachel, she does sport her signature look: denim bib overalls, pink T-shirt, pink headband, and a huge smile.

The tribute show is making its first appearance outside of Europe, and takes place in Wonder Garden, a large, whimsical outdoor park featuring rides, arcade games, roaming performers, restaurants and themed areas.

Just like the original, the show takes children on an interactive journey featuring live songs, movement-based games and other activities. It offers youngsters an immersive experience that blends entertainment with “learning through play,” all set amidst a fun atmosphere filled with lively characters.

The live experience features sing-along songs, dancing, puppets and colorful adventures designed for toddlers and young children, encouraging them to participate rather than simply watch the performance.

The show is open to children of all ages, with free admission for those aged one and under. Tickets start at SR55 for grandstand seating, while tickets for the kids’ hall cost SR85. There are three shows daily — at 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. — and tickets can be purchased via WeBook.

The tribute show is among numerous family-oriented entertainment offerings at this year’s Riyadh Season, which also includes theatrical performances, interactive attractions and activities for younger audiences. Another family production, “The Toy Shop,” is being staged at Boulevard City’s Global Theater, offering children a musical adventure centered on toys and childhood memories.