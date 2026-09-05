RIYADH: The Security and History Dialogue conference will open on Sunday in Riyadh. The three-day event is organized by the Ministry of Interior under the patronage of Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif.

The conference, the theme of which is “Our History and Our Future: Security and Growth,” will feature more than 50 sessions, bringing together around 160 speakers and representatives from more than 30 entities.

According to Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, chairman of the conference’s scientific committee, the event will “provide a platform for intellectual and historical dialogue on the history of the Saudi state through the lens of security and growth, which have underpinned stability and prosperity throughout its development.”

Al-Tuwaijri told Arab News: “Security has long provided a stable foundation for development, prosperity and growth. It has also fostered an environment conducive to institutional development while strengthening social cohesion and national identity.

“Since the founding of the Saudi state, security and development have remained fundamental pillars of state-building and continuity, enhancing the state’s capacity to pursue development, safeguard its gains, and strengthen its presence domestically and regionally.”

The conference “does not examine the past as a sequence of events, but instead views history as a continuous experience that highlights the deep relationship between security and stability on the one hand and development, prosperity and the sustainability of the state on the other,” he added. “This approach to security and history deepens understanding of the roots of the Saudi experience and its trajectory into the present and the future.”

The conference aims to provide a platform for dialogue and knowledge-sharing, bringing together experts, researchers and academics from the Kingdom and abroad. It will examine the evolution of the Saudi state across security, development, economic, social and cultural dimensions, and address citizenship and national identity, awareness and moderation, international relations, the development of security institutions, and the role of security in supporting investment and improving quality of life.

The program includes panel discussions, meetings with “prominent Saudi figures,” a presentation entitled “Theatre of Security and History,” and the Security Path, billed as “a visual and technology-driven experience showcasing the evolution of the Kingdom’s security system.”