RIYADH: Saudi-Serbian relations are moving toward a new phase of economic and diplomatic cooperation, as Riyadh and Belgrade work to expand their partnership in the energy, technology, agriculture and food industries sectors, alongside rapid growth in trade between the two countries. This comes as the hosting of EXPO 2027 in Belgrade and EXPO 2030 in Riyadh by Serbia and Saudi Arabia, respectively, opens additional avenues for exchanging expertise and building new partnerships and projects.

A meeting held last week in Belgrade between Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Elkhereiji and Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Duric saw the signing of an agreement to cancel visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and official passports, in a step expected to support official contacts and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides discussed ways to develop cooperation in the energy sector through joint projects, as well as in information and communications technology, advanced technologies, agriculture and the food industry. They also discussed strengthening the presence of Serbian companies in the Saudi market and increasing investment by Saudi partners in Serbia. Serbia is scheduled to participate in the Saudi Food exhibition in Jeddah later this month with more than 50 companies.

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister during his meeting with Serbian Minister of Internal and External Trade Jagoda Lazarević (X/@KSAMOFA)

Three new initiatives for cooperation between the two countries were also launched during the meeting: "Digital Non-Aligned," the Film Festival of the Non-Aligned Movement, and an international seminar for young diplomats from member states of the movement. The initiatives are part of commemorations marking the 65th anniversary of the First Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement, which was hosted by Belgrade in 1961.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of a gathering marking the anniversary. Saudi Arabia was among the countries that participated in the founding conference and was represented at the time by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al Suwaiyel, who planted the first "tree of peace."

Bizenic: Riyadh Is an Important Economic Partner

Serbian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dragan Bizenic told Asharq Al-Awsat that last Wednesday's meeting gave the Serbian foreign minister an opportunity to once again thank the relevant Saudi institutions for their "exceptional cooperation and support" during the evacuation of Serbian citizens from Riyadh following the recent events in the Middle East.

Bizenic affirmed his country's commitment to deepening comprehensive cooperation with Saudi Arabia, with a particular focus on the economic side. He said he was impressed by the results achieved by the Kingdom under Vision 2030, which he saw during his visit to Riyadh to participate in the Future Investment Initiative conference last year.

According to the Serbian foreign minister, Belgrade is interested in strengthening trade cooperation with Saudi Arabia, increasing exports of Serbian products, and benefiting from the expertise and knowledge of Saudi experts in the fields of science and technology. The two sides also discussed expanding partnership and cooperation through EXPO, in addition to increasing the volume of trade and mutual investments.

EXPO: A New Bridge for Partnership

Bizenic considers Saudi-Serbian cooperation through EXPO 2027 and EXPO 2030 to be a highly important area for deepening relations between the two countries, pointing to the meeting between Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Elkhereiji and Minister of Foreign Trade, Mrs. Jagodom Lazarevic, who is also the commissioner of the EXPO 2027 exhibition in Belgrade.

He explained that Belgrade and Riyadh hosting two world expos in the coming years, EXPO 2027 Belgrade and EXPO 2030 Riyadh, represents a unique opportunity to turn the experience, knowledge and networks the two countries will gain through these events into new forms of cooperation and concrete projects.

He revealed that Saudi Arabia has already signed a contract to participate in EXPO 2027 Belgrade and will have one of the largest national pavilions at the exhibition, in a prominent location at the entrance to the EXPO area. He said the pavilion will provide the Kingdom with an opportunity to showcase its development potential, innovations, culture and business opportunities, as well as promote EXPO 2030 Riyadh.

Trade Surges 152%

Bizenic noted that the Serbian foreign minister affirmed during his Wednesday meeting in Belgrade with Elkhereiji that Saudi Arabia could be "one of Serbia's key economic and political partners in the Arab world," given its membership in the Group of Twenty and OPEC+, as well as its weight in global energy markets. Saudi Arabia holds about 16 percent of the world's oil reserves.

The ambassador believes that strengthening Saudi-Serbian relations, opening the way for more investments and business projects, and expanding contacts between the business communities of the two countries would bring significant benefits to Serbia and support its economic presence in the region.

As an indicator of the growing economic ties, Bizenic said trade between Serbia and Saudi Arabia has recorded significant growth in recent years, reaching $121 million at the end of 2025, nine times its 2012 level. Trade continued to grow this year, reaching $130.4 million in the first half of 2026, an increase of 152 percent compared with the same period last year.