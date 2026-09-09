RIYADH: Saudi Arabia strongly condemned on Wednesday the continued Iranian attacks on Jordan, describing them as a violation of international law and the principles of good neighborliness.

The Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Jordan and its people, and support for measures taken to respond to the attacks.

Riyadh called for an immediate end to Iranian attacks on Jordan and other countries in the region, and urged serious efforts to strengthen regional security and stability.

Bahrain also issued a strong condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Jordan even as it affirmed its continued support and solidarity with Amman regarding measures being undertaken to “safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.”

A foreign ministry statement again called on the UN Security to “compel Iran to cease its aggressive actions against the countries of the region, contributing to de-escalation, reducing tensions, and safeguarding regional security and peace.’