RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned on Wednesday an Iranian attack on one of the Kingdom’s oil tankers the killed two Filipino sailors.

The vessel, Sidr, was passing through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday when it was involved in a security incident, Saudi shipping company Bahri said.

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry also condemned Iran’s attacks on Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, and expressed full support and solidarity with the three countries in protecting their security and sovereignty.

Iran has lashed out at America’s Arab allies this week with drone and missile attacks after the US launched fresh strikes on Iranian targets on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia called for an end to the escalation and “respect for the safety of international navigation and global energy supplies.”

The Kingdom also called for adhering to the principles of “good neighborliness and state sovereignty.”

“The Kingdom calls on all parties to calm down, stop escalation, respect international law and return to negotiations and peaceful solutions,” the ministry said.

The attack on the Sidr was also condemned by other countries in the region.

The Kuwaiti foreign ministry said it was a “heinous attack” and a “grave violation” of international law.

Qatar’s foreign ministry said it was a flagrant violation of the freedom of maritime navigation.

Jordan’s foreign ministry offered similar sentiments and said it stood in absolute solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

Dozens of ships have been attacked by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz since the war with the US began more than six months ago.

Soon after the conflict broke out, Iran moved to block commercial vessels from using the waterway, which is a key conduit for global energy.

ENDS