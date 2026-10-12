RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is seeking to strengthen international cooperation on space connectivity and sustainability as it hosts a three-day gathering of global experts and regulators in Riyadh, the Communications, Space and Technology Commission told Arab News.

Organized by the CST in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union, Global Space Connectivity and Sustainability Events 2026 is taking place from Oct. 12 to 14 at the commission’s headquarters, bringing together local and international experts to discuss satellite connectivity, space sustainability and regulatory cooperation.

The CST representative said: “Saudi Arabia’s role combines the development of national capabilities with participation in international discussions on the responsible use of space. At the institutional level CST was assigned responsibility for regulating the space sector, strengthening its integration with communications and technology.

“This approach aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals of diversifying the economy, developing promising sectors, and encouraging investment and innovation.”

The summit combines two major forums — the Connecting the World from the Skies Forum and the Space Sustainability Forum — to balance the expansion of advanced satellite communications, such as 6G and direct-to-device mobile services, with protecting the orbital environment from congestion and space debris.

The discussions contribute to preparations for the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027, at which international telecommunications and spectrum-related regulatory issues will be addressed.

“Organizing this event in partnership with the ITU allows us to exchange expertise and discuss regulatory challenges with international partners,” the CST representative said.

“It enables CST and the ITU to bring the connectivity and sustainability communities into a shared discussion: How do we develop services that reach more people while preserving the resources that keep those services available?”

The CST highlighted that the speakers bring a range of perspectives that take the discussions closer to the practical realities of developing and operating services.

Regulatory participants at the event will address the requirements for making services available and protecting users.

Operators will be tasked with explaining operational challenges, while technology companies and researchers clarify what solutions can achieve and where their limitations lie.

The CST representative added: “Bringing these groups together around a specific issue, such as network integration or reducing interference, makes it easier to identify what progress requires.

“The future of space connectivity depends directly on the sustainability of the resources it relies on.”

The event convened under the theme “Connected Earth, Sustainable Space,” with multiple key tracks on the agenda.

The sustainability track addresses managing orbital congestion, reducing interference, and preventing space debris, alongside international governance and the responsible use of space resources.

Speaking to Arab News, the commission’s representative highlighted that the main mission of the event was identifying “clear priorities for technical and regulatory cooperation, along with follow-up steps that participants can build on.”