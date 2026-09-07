JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will participate as the guest country of honor at the 26th China International Fair for Investment and Trade, to be held in Xiamen from Sept. 8 to 11.

Assistant Minister of Investment Ibrahim Al-Mubarak, on behalf of Investment Minister Fahad Al-Saif, is leading a delegation representing the Kingdom’s public and private sectors.

The participation aims to strengthen investment ties between Saudi Arabia and China and expand opportunities for public- and private-sector cooperation and partnerships, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The delegation’s schedule includes meetings with senior officials, corporate executives and investors to discuss joint opportunities in priority sectors.

These include financial services, industry, telecommunications and technology, energy, real estate and infrastructure, transport, and logistics.

Discussions will also explore partnerships to support knowledge and technology transfer and develop value chains.

The delegation will highlight recent developments in the Kingdom’s investment environment, as well as its competitive advantages, incentives and investor support under Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia’s participation as guest of honor reflects the growing economic and investment ties between the Kingdom and China, as well as their efforts to expand bilateral cooperation.

The fair will focus on three main themes: investment in China, Chinese investment abroad and international investment.

The Saudi pavilion will bring together several government and private-sector entities, including the ministries of investment, energy, industry and mineral resources, and municipalities and housing.

Participants will also include the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority, the General Authority for Foreign Trade, the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, the Saudi Center for Competitiveness and Business, the Cultural Development Fund and the Tourism Development Fund.

Saudi Aramco, ACWA Power, SABIC and Alat will be among the major national companies represented at the pavilion.

The pavilion will provide an overview of the Kingdom’s economic and investment strengths while showcasing commercial and industrial opportunities and projects. It will also present incentives, services and support available to investors, alongside Saudi tourism experiences and cultural activities.

Meetings, panel discussions and investment events bringing together Saudi and Chinese officials, business leaders and investors will be held as part of the pavilion’s program.

This year, the fair has introduced a dual guest-country-of-honor system, with Saudi Arabia and Finland jointly receiving the designation.

Delegations from 123 countries and regions have registered to participate, while 60 countries and regions will establish exhibition areas.

Digital and smart technologies will be integrated throughout the event, with artificial intelligence and green, low-carbon companies presenting advanced technologies.