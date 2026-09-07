RIYADH: Oman and China are exploring closer investment cooperation across special economic zones, free zones and industrial cities, as Muscat seeks to attract more Chinese capital into its expanding industrial and logistics network.

Qais bin Mohammed Al-Yousuf, chairman of Oman’s Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, met a delegation from China’s Hainan province in Muscat to discuss investment opportunities and potential cooperation, the Oman News Agency reported.

The delegation was led by Executive Vice Governor of Hainan province Bateer, according to the latest official reporting. No agreements, investment commitments or implementation timelines were announced following the meeting.

The discussions covered opportunities in areas overseen by OPAZ, potential cooperation with Hainan, and partnerships between companies and institutions in economic and industrial sectors.

Project-focused cooperation

The two sides discussed coordination between economic zones and ports, the development of specialized industrial clusters, and the exchange of expertise in the development and management of economic zones.

“The two sides discussed the importance of strengthening communication between the business communities in the Sultanate of Oman and China’s Hainan Province, and introducing the opportunities available to Chinese companies to invest and expand in the areas supervised by the authority, which contributes to attracting quality investments, enhancing industrial integration, and transferring knowledge and modern technologies,” ONA stated.

OPAZ presented its network of special economic zones, free zones and industrial cities, highlighting Oman’s strategic location, ports, airports, infrastructure, and access to regional and international markets.

The two sides agreed to maintain coordination, exchange expertise and explore further cooperation through Hainan province.

Regional investment links

The talks follow several agreements intended to strengthen Oman’s economic connections with neighboring Gulf states.

In September, Oman ratified an agreement with the UAE to develop a railway link between the two countries. The agreement was signed on June 21 and covers the cross-border network connecting Sohar with the UAE’s railway system.

In May, Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning signed an Omani-Saudi development agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Retal Urban Development Co. for an integrated residential project in Sultan Haitham City.

Investment in the development is expected to exceed 320 million rials, with plans for more than 2,000 residential units.

The first phase covers 14 sq. km and could expand to 25 sq. km. Located in Al-Buraimi governorate near the UAE border, the zone is intended to support trade and re-export activity through connections with Sohar and Jebel Ali ports.

Zone investment

Total committed investment in areas overseen by OPAZ reached 22.4 billion Omani rials in 2025, representing annual growth of 6.8 percent.

More than 1.4 billion rials in new investment was added during the year, while 325 agreements were signed across various sectors. Industrial projects accounted for about 97 percent of the additional investment, valued at nearly 1.39 billion rials.

Chinese investors already have exposure to Oman’s economic zones. In June, the Special Economic Zone at Duqm announced $7.5 billion in investment commitments, including a $500 million battery-anode materials project backed by a Chinese company.