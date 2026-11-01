RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is hosting the Water Regulation Forum in January, bringing together four international organizations and more than 25 regulatory bodies from different countries.

WREX 2027 will provide a platform for decision-makers and international experts to exchange knowledge and strengthen collaboration on regulatory frameworks for the water sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The forum, organized by the Saudi Water Authority, will feature six main sessions. These will cover the evolving role of regulators, including utility and service regulation models from North and South America, as well as compliance and performance monitoring practices from Europe and the Pacific region.

The Jan. 24 forum will also highlight regulatory experiences from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, alongside cross-sector collaboration between governments, private companies and the financial sector.

Participants will explore the impact of different international approaches to financial sustainability, service quality and consumer protection, with an emphasis on strengthening regulatory practices across the water sector.

As part of its international outreach, the forum will work with four international partners and regional organizations. These include the International Desalination and Reuse Association as a strategic partner and the World Bank Group as a knowledge and development partner.

The Latin American Association for Desalination and Water Reuse and the Chilean Association for Desalination and Water Reuse will also participate as regional and professional community partners, respectively.

Ahead of the main event, specialist international workshops will take place on Jan. 23, allowing participants to examine regulatory challenges in greater detail and work toward potential solutions.

The event aligns with the Kingdom's continued efforts to develop its water sector under Vision 2030, following the transformation of the Saline Water Conversion Corporation into the Saudi Water Authority in May 2024.

The Kingdom's National Water Strategy 2030 aims to strengthen water security, safeguard natural resources and improve service quality while promoting effective governance, private-sector participation and innovation.