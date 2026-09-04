RIYADH: An initiative to restore natural pastures across the Kingdom has been launched by the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, as part of an aim to rehabilitate 350,000 hectares by 2030 as part of the Saudi Green Initiative.

Over the past two years, the center restored more than 51,000 hectares of degraded land across 58 sites and 15 valleys and meadows by sowing 109 tonnes of seeds representing 40 plant species.

This year, the program aims to rehabilitate an additional 60,000 hectares across 70 sites and 25 valleys and meadows by dispersing more than 110 tons of seeds covering 70 species.

To maximize germination, all distributed seeds underwent six quality tests in accordance with International Seed Testing Association standards.

The center also aligned its sowing schedules and rainwater-harvesting efforts with the Regional Cloud Seeding Program, using rainfall forecasts and climate data to target high-precipitation zones and boost plant survival rates.