RIYADH: The Saudi cabinet condemned on Tuesday the Houthi attacks on civilian and economic sites in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran, describing them as heinous acts of aggression.

Saudi ministers reaffirmed the Kingdom’s right to defend its sovereignty, citizens, and residents, and its rejection of the Yemen-based militia attacks on commercial ships and international maritime navigation in the Red Sea.

Salman Al-Dosari, the minister of media, said that the cabinet has directed authorities to provide the highest level of medical care for those injured in these attacks.

The armed group attacks have left more than 70 people injured, including women and children, in various towns and cities across Saudi Arabia, a military spokesman said on Tuesday.

Al-Dosari said that ministers also discussed developments in the Palestinian territories, the Arab efforts to halt Israel’s violations in Jerusalem, and its ongoing policy of settlement expansion.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired the weekly ministers’ meeting in Jeddah on Tuesday. He briefed the Council of Ministers on his discussions with the leaders of Egypt, Greece, and Oman, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The ministers also welcomed the memorandum of understanding signed between the foreign ministries of Saudi Arabia and Germany to establish a strategic dialogue that enhances consultation and coordination between the two countries.