- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
CAIRO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Cairo on a state visit, where he was received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi at Cairo International Airport.
The two leaders are expected to discuss a range of issues of mutual interest, the Egyptian presidential office said.
The leaders will exchange views on regional developments amid the latest tensions and changes in the region, while also discussing ways to strengthen Egyptian-Saudi relations and expand bilateral cooperation.