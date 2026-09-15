CAIRO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman departed for Egypt on an official visit at the request of King Salman, the Saudi Royal Court said on Tuesday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is expected to meet Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Cairo to discuss a range of issues of mutual interest, the Egyptian presidential office said.

The two leaders will exchange views on regional developments amid the latest tensions and changes in the region, while also discussing ways to strengthen Egyptian-Saudi relations and expand bilateral cooperation.