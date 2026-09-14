RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Elkhereiji received EU Special Representative for the Gulf Region Luigi Di Maio in Riyadh on Sunday.

The two sides reviewed cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the EU in various fields and discussed regional and international developments of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister for international multilateral affairs and general supervisor of the Economic and Development Affairs Deputyship, recently received the Pakistani Ambassador to the Kingdom Ahmad Farooq in Riyadh, the Foreign Ministry said on X.