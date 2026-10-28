RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed efforts to ease regional tensions and reaffirmed their countries’ solidarity in confronting Houthi attacks on the Kingdom during talks in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The ministers reviewed regional developments and efforts to contain escalating tensions and restore security and stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

They also discussed recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and emphasized their shared commitment to confronting threats to the security and stability of both countries.

The meeting came amid continued Houthi strikes targeting Saudi civilian areas and infrastructure.

The two ministers also reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors.

Sheikh Jarrah arrived in Riyadh earlier on Wednesday for an official visit and was received at King Khalid International Airport by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji, according to SPA..