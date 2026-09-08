Saudi Arabia's Foreign ​Minister Faisal bin Farhan said on Tuesday that cooperation ‌with Russia, a ‌fellow ​member ‌of ⁠the ​OPEC+ alliance, ⁠had proved important in supporting global energy ⁠markets.

"Saudi Arabian ‌and ‌Russian ​cooperation ‌includes ‌a spectrum of political and economic sectors, ‌which proved to be important for ⁠supporting ⁠global energy markets," he said during a trip to Moscow.