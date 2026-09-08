- Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan emphasized the importance of cooperation with Russia for global energy markets.
- Saudi-Russian collaboration is part of the OPEC+ alliance's strategy to stabilize energy supplies.
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said on Tuesday that cooperation with Russia, a fellow member of the OPEC+ alliance, had proved important in supporting global energy markets.
"Saudi Arabian and Russian cooperation includes a spectrum of political and economic sectors, which proved to be important for supporting global energy markets," he said during a trip to Moscow.